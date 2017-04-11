Back in March of 2015, I wrote a blog post proclaiming that I would “literally eat the sun” if this AeroMobil flying car was released by 2017. Well, today, the company announced a new flying car that will be on display later this month. But I’m not grabbing my knife and fork just yet.
Flying car companies are an interesting racket. They’ll often build a prototype to entice investors and “pre-orders” from consumers, claiming that their vehicle will be ready for sale in a short while—usually two years.