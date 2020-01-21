A high school math teacher in Australia who recently visited China has found a novel way to keep his students engaged while he sits in self-imposed quarantine over concerns that he visited a country with high concentrations of the new coronavirus. He’s conducting his class through videochat while sitting 5 miles away…
Few controllers in the history of video gaming had to do as much heavy lifting as the N64's. It not only introduced Nintendo fans to analog control sticks, it also included a slot for memory cards, and eventually the heavy Rumble Pak accessory. A second screen accessory almost happened too, but instead found its way…
Today isn’t just a day to nurse your hangover from New Year’s Eve—it’s also a day to celebrate the public domain. Movies, books, music, and more from 1924 are all entering the public domain today, meaning that you’re free to download, upload, and share these titles however you see fit. And it’s completely legal.
Today, we often think of labor strikes as fairly mundane affairs—at least in the United States. But there was a time when labor actions were much more intense. Like in 1941, when animators supporting the strike at Disney’s studio in Burbank, California brought a guillotine to show just how upset they were with Disney…
Building the future is hard. And nowhere was that more evident than at Tesla’s grand unveiling of the Cybertruck in Los Angeles last night. But if anyone can do it, Elon Musk can, right? Right?
Fifty years ago today, on October 29, 1969, the internet was born. It was a humble beginning—a single login from a computer terminal at UCLA in Los Angeles to the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in the Bay Area. But it was a tiny baby step that would eventually catapult the world into the information age.
Electric scooters are all the rage here in the 21st century, with companies like Lime, Bird, and even Uber dumping them in cities around the world. But our generation obviously didn’t invent the motorized scooter. If you needed any evidence, just check out this film from the Chicago Film Archives showing off the…
One of the largest and coolest collections of Soviet computers in the world resides in an apartment complex in Mariupol, Ukraine. Dmitriy Cherepanov started Club 8-bit with a small collection of computers built when the Soviet bloc was crafting its own personal computers.
