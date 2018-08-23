Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Jetsons

Humanoid robots are still relatively primitive here in the 21st century. Sure, we have Roombas that can vacuum our floors and Boston Dynamics robots that are doing backflips. But when it comes to the dream of our own personal robot servant, we’re still in the Dark Ages. You can’t go down to Costco and pick up a fully functional robot butler just yet.



But robots were going to do so much more than just give us the opportunity to have our own Rosey from The Jetsons. These mechanical humans were going to do many phenomenal and complex things, from writing Hollywood movies to becoming police officers. According to the people of the 20th century, we were supposed to be surrounded with robots by now. But here in the year 2018, we feel as far away from that fantasy as ever.

Below is a list of just some of the things people of the past said robots would do in the near future. Many of them are fun or weird, while others are downright scary. But they’re all still “futuristic.” For now.

It’s a real shame that last one wasn’t come true yet, given our current situation. A real shame.