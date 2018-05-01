Disney is currently broadcasting a livestream of the sunrise at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida. I have no idea why Disney is doing this, but it’s honestly just what I needed this morning.



The livestream started at 6:00am local time (ET) and sunrise is scheduled for around 6:45am. Again, Disney hasn’t issued a statement describing why they set up the livestream, but for those of us Disney nerds who haven’t been to Walt Disney World in a while, it’s quite a treat.

You can watch the YouTube feed below.

The video feed appears to be switching between a few different angles on Cinderella Castle and it’s a pretty relaxing way to start the day. Sometimes the internet is kinda neat. Sometimes.

[Disney Parks]