Want to feel old? The year 2009 was 10 years ago. No, really. And if you want to feel really old, here’s a video where fourth-grade kids explain what jobs they think will exist in the future.



What did these kids predict? We’ve pulled out some of the jobs below. Though, admittedly, we’re not sure what all of them might entail.

Moon greenhouse designer

Cybersecurity specialist

Algae engineer

Age-reversing cosmetologist

Teleporter mechanic

Virtual game show host

Zero energy home architect

Bullet train conductor

Soil replenishment specialist

Avatar costume designer

Food scientist

Community garden organizer

Global field trip planner

You can watch the entire video on YouTube.

As for the prediction about being an “Avatar costume designer,” well, the movie Avatar was released in 2009, so we can understand why that might be top of mind. Avatar was the highest-grossing movie of that year. Again, you can feel nice and old thinking about that one today.

Predictions that the kids made like “cybersecurity specialist,” “bullet train conductor,” and “food scientist” are definitely jobs here in the distant and futuristic world of 2019. And not to be picky, but all of those were definitely jobs in 2009, too. I guess being a cybersecurity specialist or a bullet train conductor is much more common here in 2019, so we’ll give the youngin’s half credit.

As we’ve seen many times before from the predictions of previous decades, kids don’t always have the best track record for predictions. Somehow, kids of the year 1904 did arguably better at predicting the future than the kids of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

But that’s okay. They’re kids. Adults, on the other hand, should probably be held to account for their shitty predictions. Especially when they’re raking in a ton of money making them.

Are you one of the kids featured in this video? We’d love to talk with you about how things turned out, so make sure to drop us a line: novak@gizmodo.com.