Photo: U.S. National Archives

The U.S. National Archives is doing a special Facebook Live at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT and just sent out a special teaser, with the question, “what’s in the cans?” And now I’ve never wanted to know the answer more to anything in my entire life.



Today’s Facebook Live tour of the Motion Picture Lab is part of Archives Month, where museums and libraries from around the world show off their collections. The National Archives already did a cool video recently about the favorite tools of the archivists who work there. And for movie and history nerds (I happen to be both, of course), this kind of peek can give us all kinds of ideas about rare treasures that we can add to our viewing lists.

Advertisement

The National Archives posted a pretty low-resolution photo, so the only words I can make out on one of the film cans is “___ of liberty.” I wonder what that could be about. I guess I’ll have to wait for 11:30am ET. Bring out the good stuff, museum nerds!