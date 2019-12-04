The Mandalorian Has Been Edited to Look Like a 1980s Sitcom and It's Strangely Perfect

The new Disney+ show The Mandalorian has been a huge success for the new streaming service, judging only by the memes. There are countless variations of Baby Yoda drinking his bone broth, Baby Yoda riding in the Tesla Cybertruck, and Baby Yoda playing with the radio.

But maybe the best meme we’ve seen so far is a video that reimagines the sci-fi/Western/samurai adventure in a completely new context. Specifically, we see what Mando and Baby Yoda might look like if they were in a 1980s sitcom. And it’s surprisingly perfect.

British animator Garth Wood edited the new Star Wars show to look like a retro TV sitcom and uploaded the video to Facebook for the world to see. You’ll definitely want the sound on for this one.

The theme song used in this new Mandalorian mash-up trailer is actually from the sitcom My Two Dads, which aired for three seasons starting in 1987.

The 1980s parody leaves you wanting more, but we’ll have to live with just a short intro for now. That being said, it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw compete 30-minute reedits of the show in the near future. There’s so much fun stuff to play with in this genre-bending show that borrows from midcentury Westerns, Japanese samurai epics, and 1980s sci-fi.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (or whatever his real name turns out to be) seems to be shaking loose something in the collective imagination that’s been stagnant in the Trump era. Our criminal president has robbed us of so much mental space to just enjoy frivolous things, as Trump commits crimes with impunity on an almost daily basis. Hopefully the creativity being unleashed with these remixes are a small peek at the fun that’s to come. Otherwise, the 2020s are going to be a fucking bummer of a decade.