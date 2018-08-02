Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve looked at a lot of weird cars here at Paleofuture. But this one might take the cake.

Built in 1935 by Angelo R. Noble just north of Los Angeles, it clearly takes its influence from the other streamlined products of the 1930s. And despite looking vaguely like a tank, it seems like it’d be a disaster in a car wreck. Especially since it was built to tow a “streamlined” camper, adding plenty of weight to an already wobbly design.

Advertisement

As the short film about the car notes, the vehicle needs a “periscope” to serve as a rear view mirror. And to top it all off, the only door to the car is located at the front of the vehicle. Again, it seems like it’d be a disaster if you had the misfortune of running into anything.

You can watch the short YouTube video and decide for yourself:

Would you take your chances with this sleek design? Does it look any more safe than, say, the 1948 versions highlighted by Popular Science? Or is it little more than a rip-off of Bucky Fuller’s Dymaxion car—which notoriously rolled over and killed one of its test drivers?

Advertisement

“He may call it streamlining,” the narrator of the video notes, “but it looks like a turtle to us.”