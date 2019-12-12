Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Explains Why He's Voting Today For the First Time in 40 Years

Screenshot : Twitter

Alan Moore, the legendary creator of graphic novels like Watchmen and V For Vendetta, hasn’t voted in 40 years. But he’s voting in Britain’s general election today for the Labour Party. Why? According to a new video, Moore says that he’s not sure the UK would ever have a meaningful vote again if the Conservatives got another four years in power.



“I am an anarchist,” Moore said in a video posted Wednesday to the Northampton South Labour Party’s Twitter account. “But the reason that I will be voting Labour in this election is that I am convinced that if we have another four years of these monstrous, rapacious Tories, we may not have another meaningful vote upon anything.”

Advertisement

“I think the stakes are that high. Go out and do your best,” said Moore.

Under the UK’s parliamentary system, there are a number of different candidates on the ballot who can all swing the balance of power. But for all intents and purposes, there really are just two parties that have a shot at forming a government: Labour and the Conservatives. Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leader of the Conservatives (sometimes known as the Tories), while the Labour Party’s leader is Jeremy Corbyn.

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks to a Polling Station to cast his ballot paper and vote, in north London on December 12, 2019, as Britain holds a general election. Photo : Getty Images

Advertisement

Moore first announced that he’d be voting for Labour in a social media post published by his daughters back in November. And it goes into even more detail about the “right-wing parasites” that he’s voting against.



Here’s something you don’t see every day, an internet-averse anarchist announcing on social media that he’ll be voting Labour in the December elections. But these are unprecedented times. I’ve voted only once in my life, more than forty years ago, being convinced that leaders are mostly of benefit to no one save themselves. That said, some leaders are so unbelievably malevolent and catastrophic that they must be strenuously opposed by any means available. nut simply, I do not believe that four more years of these rapacious, smirking right-wing parasites will leave us with a culture, a society, or an environment in which we have the luxury of even imagining alternatives. The wretched world we’re living in at present was not an unlucky war of fate; it was an economic and political decision made without consulting the enormous human population that it would most drastically affect. If we would have it otherwise, if we’d prefer a fixture that we can call home, then we must stop supporting — even passively — this ravenous, insatiable conservative agenda before it devours us with our kids as a dessert. Although my vote is principally against the Tories rather than for Labour, I’d observe that Labour’s current manifesto is the most encouraging set of proposals that I’ve ever seen from any major British party. Though these are immensely complicated times and we are all uncertain as to which course we should take, I’d say the one that steers us furthest from the glaringly apparent iceberg is the safest bet… If my work has meant anything to you over the years, if the way that modern is going makes you fear for all the things you value, then please get out there on polling day and make your voice heard with a vote against this heartless trampling of everybody’s safety, dignity and dreams. A world we love is counting on us.

Advertisement

Will Alan Moore help tip the election for Labour? Stranger things have happened. But the latest polls have shown Boris Johnson with a small lead. We should know for certain whether Boris Johnson gets placed back into power or whether the British people decide that they’ve had enough with austerity under a right wing government.

Correction: My dumb American brain called today’s election in the UK a “federal election,” when it’s actually called a “general election.” I regret the error.