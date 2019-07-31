Photo: AP

I’m fascinated by time capsules. Sometimes they’re incredibly boring, but every once in a while they’re filled with some very cool stuff. So I was surprised this week when I did a search for “time capsule” on YouTube and saw a bunch of young people creating videos that were directed at the year 2024. It’s just five years away, but it really does feel like a lot could change between now and then.



I don’t know about you, but every week feels like a year here in 2019. And I can’t even imagine what the year 2024 will look like. The news cycle is suffocating, for lack of a better word, and things are getting very bad very quickly. I don’t know what will happen between now and 2024, but I’m not very optimistic about things like climate change, the global rise of fascism, and declining life expectancy.

But maybe I’m just a Debbie Downer who’s had his head in the dystopian corners of the internet for too long. What do you expect the year 2024 to look like? And what would you include in a time capsule from 2019 that would best represent our era?

There are no wrong answers, unless you want to whine and moan about how a time capsule for only five years makes no sense. That’s a valid opinion, but it’s tired and not the point of our discussion today. Take that shit someplace else, and tell us what you want to see in a time capsule that would hypothetically be opened in 2024. What would you tell people of the future about what it’s like to live in 2019?